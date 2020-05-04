7 p.m. — I take a few minutes to prepare for school tomorrow. Usually, on Sundays, I'd be writing lesson plans for Monday and looking ahead to the week, but remote school is really different. Many of the parents of my students are still going to work, so the kids realistically can't all log in at the same time for live “lessons.” I'm lucky enough to have an amazing co-teacher and we have a system worked out that's going okay, but it's obviously less than ideal. Rather than whole-group lessons, we're doing one-on-one conferences with individual kids, as well as assigning work that can be completed online and in books that the students brought home. Definitely not the same as being in the classroom, but we're trying our best!