All The Best Deals & Freebies Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers are magic. When the government falls short, they share their paychecks with their students. They bring knowledge into our lives. In the classroom or over Zoom, teachers go above and beyond always, even when they shouldn't have to. Which is probably why Teacher Appreciation Day, which falls on May 5, stretches out into Teacher Appreciation Week. One day is simply not enough to show the people that teach our toddles and guide our teenagers how truly indebted to them we are.