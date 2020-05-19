Home cooks, this routine may sound familiar to you: Head to the farmer's market for produce, your local grocery for baking supplies, your butcher for meat, and Trader Joe's for Frozen Butter Chicken (when you're too tired to cook all of that). But, since shelter-in-place orders began in March, we've been staying home and cutting down on non-essential errands — making those multi-stop, food-shopping trips a thing of the past.
If your current food routine has meant cutting out visits to your favorite butcher, that doesn't mean you need to get stuck at the closest grocery store scrounging around for a pack of chicken thighs or settling for that last-remaining sad mystery steak. Butchers, meat sellers, and grocery delivery services offer a variety of meats that will ship directly to your doorstep. The available options range from high-end steak cuts to boxes of free-range poultry and fish that are designed to help you meal prep with ease for months. Did we mention there's a bacon subscription and vegan alternatives, too?
Ahead, the best meat-delivery services you can shop from home right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.