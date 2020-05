It’s Not You, Grocery Prices Are Going Up

It's important to note that a 2.9% increase, for example, does not mean the cost of bakery products went up 2.9%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the average change in price for certain consumer goods and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes a monthly summary of the latest updates. So while it doesn't necessarily mean your local flour bag is 2.9% more expensive, the index does measure an upward trend in the cost of groceries. In short, grocery items are getting more expensive.