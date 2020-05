Super-Fresh Sites That Deliver Fruits & Veggies To Your Doorstep

Affording a creatin type of creative-cooking flexibility that meal subscription boxes may not, produce-delivery services make getting a bounty of fresh fruit and veggies inside our kitchens (without needing to leave it) possible — and a lot more convenient than jocking for that coveted InstaCart or Whole-Foods delivery slot. So, we hunted down the best sites for ordering a box of your very own verdant bounty: including everything from regional favorites you'll be unlikely to find at your corner grocery shop to gift-basket styles that make for major care-package material