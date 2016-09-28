These Eyeshadow Sticks Make Night-Out Makeup SO Easy

Lately, I’m so over matte eyeshadows. Give me shine! Give me shimmer! Give me fun! For the last couple of years, Maybelline’s Bad To The Bronze Color Tattoo Cream Gel Eyeshadow has been my go-to. I’ve gone through over three pots in my lifetime (which is a lot of empties for a beauty nerd) and I’ll never get sick of the metallic glow. Whether it's on its own or layered with powder shadows, the look that chrome hue delivers is just so much more satisfying than that of a flat matte.
But there's one downside to pots and that is that they’re messy AF. You never know quite how much pigment you need (so you always take too much) and the shadow inside tends to dry out more quickly — which leads to spending more money to replace the product. I always accepted that this was the price of finding my shadow soulmate. Then Maybelline’s Color Tattoo shadow sticks came into my life and changed everything.
Now, these aren't chubby crayons (which aren't as easy as they should be to control on the lid) — they're more like lip glosses. The wand is small, with a doe-foot applicator for the easiest maneuvering ever. You get pigment only where you want it, nowhere you don't, and layering is a cinch. Plus, your fingers never have to get dirty.
The name may have "tattoo" in it, but the shadow won't last a lifetime (or a full 24 hours) — I wouldn't complain if it did, though. But it does last through a long day of work and a night out at a hot karaoke bar, so I can't ask for much more than that.
Maybelline Color Tattoo Eye Chrome Eyeshadow, $9.99, available at Maybelline.
