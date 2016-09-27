55 Products Our Editors Are OBSESSED With

When a beauty editor with access to a hundred variations of every product you could dream up cuts open a tube or sticks a Q-tip into a bottle just to get every last drop of serum or highlighter out, you can be sure it's damn good.
It doesn't happen too often — it takes a lot to impress us — so when we do get to the bottom, you can bet we're fans for life. A few months have passed since our last #EditorEmpties story, so we figured it was time to share a new batch. Ahead, check out the products the beauty team finished up this summer. From moisturizers to mascaras and masks, these are the real deal.
It doesn't happen too often — it takes a lot to impress us — so when we do get to the bottom, you can bet we're fans for life. A few months have passed since our last #EditorEmpties story, so we figured it was time to share a new batch. Ahead, check out the products the beauty team finished up this summer. From moisturizers to mascaras and masks, these are the real deal.