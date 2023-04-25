Save 20% On This Top-Rated Maude Vibrator Right Now With Our Exclusive Code

Spot does what it does so well because of its easy-to-maneuver, curved shape, which easily stimulates any body. Whether you want to hit your G-Spot or P-Spot, this vibrator knows how to do it — and do it well. Perfectly sized, this medium-girth vibrator tapers slightly in the middle, making it easy to hold. Plus, the FDA-grade silicone outside is a fan favorite. One reviewer gushes: "My favorite thing about [Spot] is the material. It seems to be friction-resistant which is so unique. I've never tried a vibrator that felt this way." Others love its soft feel, noting that they can tell it's made with high-quality products just by placing it against their skin.



Needless to say, if you've been searching for a multi-use vibrator that feels just as good internally as externally and looks aesthetically pleasing while you do it, the smooth, non-phallic Spot (along with our exclusive 20% off code REFINERY29) is for you. We'll sign off with one more review to help you really make up your mind: "I have an internal vibrator, but the spot-5-speed vibe is a huge game-changer! The entire vibe is so soft and feels so comfortable. It's also not very loud which I really enjoy... quiet but mighty. Maude has become my favorite place to shop for any intimacy items. This vibe paired with their lubes is truly something magnificent!!!"