Get An R29 Exclusive 15% Off Code To Celebrate Maude’s New Intimate Care Line

From ultra-chic, discreet vibrators and anal plugs to aromatic bath salts and all the way to libido-enhancing gummies, sexual wellness brand Maude's inventory has proven to R29 shoppers again and again that it cares first and foremost about making bodies feel good. Its holistic approach to wellness has been embraced with open arms (and open vaginas) by our readers, so we wanted you to be among the first to know that there's a new line. Maude wants you to get to know you intimately.
The new intimate care line, which launched today on Maude's website, is specifically crafted with simple but effective ingredients that won't irritate your most intimate skin (which can be delicate and prone to sensitivity). It's made up of two new oils: one to apply before shaving and another for after.
Maude's CEO Éva Goicochea thinks the set is a natural extension for the wellness brand, and we agree. "At Maude, we consider how daily practices and confidence shape the experience of intimacy," she says. "Showering and caring for your skin is so much a part of this." The new products Shave and Soothe, which round out the brand's existing body-care line are available separately or in a combined set. Our favorite thing about the products? Like all of Maude's inventory, the oils are inclusive — because wellness knows no gender or sexual orientation. Hair is hair is hair (that's how the saying goes, right?).
A game changer.
kristen, maude reviewer
"[My fiancé] and I actually share them," Senior Affiliate Writer Karina Hoshikawa tells us of the new products. As a fan of the brand's existing body wash (her pro tip: it makes an excellent Father's Day gift because of the gender-neutral unscented and scented options), she was eager to try the additional shower products, and they didn't disappoint. "The ingrown hair oil is great — I get them on my legs, and they're the WORST, and he is loving the shave oil." Her experience with the new oils also revealed their versatility. "I tried the oil on my legs, too, actually," she admits. "[It] felt RICH AF because it’s a small bottle, but it was also super-nice! Smells incredible."
The scents are strong but not overpowering. The infused oils are a blend of skin-enhancing essential oils like lavender, cedarwood, and lemongrass for an aromatic experience that softens hair and skin for an easy, smooth shaving experience without sulfates or parabens. The vegan formula is dermatologist-tested and, according to the website, is safe for not only intimate use but also body and face. It's a 10/10 recommendation from us, and it already boasts a perfect 5-star rating on the site from other pleased shoppers. "A game changer," one reviewer boasts.
Felt RICH AF ... and smells incredible.
karina hoshikawa, r29 senior affiliate writer
And while you're picking up The Grooming Set, don't miss the opportunity to nab Maude's most popular products (like one of the best clitoral vibrators as well as its R29 fave organic lubricant) with your 15% off, only while supplies last.
