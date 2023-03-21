Get An R29 Exclusive 15% Off Code To Celebrate Maude’s New Intimate Care Line

"[My fiancé] and I actually share them," Senior Affiliate Writer Karina Hoshikawa tells us of the new products. As a fan of the brand's existing body wash (her pro tip: it makes an excellent Father's Day gift because of the gender-neutral unscented and scented options), she was eager to try the additional shower products, and they didn't disappoint. "The ingrown hair oil is great — I get them on my legs, and they're the WORST, and he is loving the shave oil." Her experience with the new oils also revealed their versatility. "I tried the oil on my legs, too, actually," she admits. "[It] felt RICH AF because it’s a small bottle, but it was also super-nice! Smells incredible."



The scents are strong but not overpowering. The infused oils are a blend of skin-enhancing essential oils like lavender, cedarwood, and lemongrass for an aromatic experience that softens hair and skin for an easy, smooth shaving experience without sulfates or parabens. The vegan formula is dermatologist-tested and, according to the website, is safe for not only intimate use but also body and face. It's a 10/10 recommendation from us, and it already boasts a perfect 5-star rating on the site from other pleased shoppers. "A game changer," one reviewer boasts.