When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
As much as we love a good nude eyeshadow palette, the truth is, they can be expensive — and time-consuming. Enter: the one-shadow look. Not only is it super easy to do, but with a few swipes of your brush, you can fool everyone into thinking you actually put effort into it. And who doesn't love that? Step 1. Sweep a thin layer of eyelid primer over your lid and lower lashline to improve the staying powder of your shadow.
Step 2. Dust matte brown eyeshadow (go warmer or cooler in tone, depending on your complexion) onto your lid and into your crease, blending as you go to avoid any harsh lines.
Step 3. Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, blend the brown shadow outward and upward until it resembles a wing-like shape.
Step 4. Using a small smudger brush, sweep the same brown shadow across your lower lashline. This will give your eyes definition sans eyeliner.
