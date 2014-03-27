You don't need to understand the finer points of horseback riding to know you love equestrian style. The clothes and accessories associated with the sport are classics, especially among the prep set. Tailored, herringbone blazers, stirrup pants, and knee-high boots are just some of the offerings you'll find in a quick Google search. And, this week, Spanish label Massimo Dutti added its name to the ranks of retailers fashioning the look in its exclusive, limited-edition collection. Which means your hunt for an affordable take on the trend is over.
Price points max out at just over $200, which means you can score a few pieces of the collection without breaking the bank. Shop delicate pinstripe shirts, silk-twill handkerchiefs, and distinguished travel bags to craft a getup that'll read as perfectly polished. And, if looking as chic as the campaign's models, Carolyn Murphy and Esther Heesch, is part of the deal, well, definitely count us in!
Photo: Courtesy of Massimo Dutti.