Teaching Can Be Rewarding — But It's Not For Me

Honestly, I probably would have pursued a masters degree, although it’s never too late to start. I went to a university with a stellar communications program. I wish that during freshman year I had found my calling and worked hard to transfer into their communications program instead of sticking with early education. But it was my fault; I was very vulnerable and afraid that I didn't know what I want to major in and I listened to everyone who told me to pursue a career in a STEM field that would make me a lot of money which I would if I were any good at that. I tried taking biology and chemistry classes but I did miserably. If I were to do college all over again, I would try to major in public relations, digital journalism, or something more in line with my interests than what I’m doing now.