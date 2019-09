I Threw A Dinner Party In A Box — & Now I Feel Like Martha Stewart

As someone who's tried out meal subscriptions in the past — and ended up deviating from recipe cards, excluding ingredients, and skipping ahead on steps to get it over with — a dinner party in a box originally sounded like more trouble than it was worth. But admittedly, the concept felt different enough from the usual meal services that it still intrigued me. I tend to wing my solo weeknight cooking, so planning for a well-executed group dining occasion was unchartered territory. Not to mention the all-inclusive, upfront price-tag could conceivably save me from not buying enough ingredients or going over budget. (The boxes cost $78 for a party of four or $148 for a party of eight.) I chose Martha's Fiesta Box for four and invited a few guests (a.k.a. my roommates) for a Wednesday evening affair. Ahead, find out if the work (and price) is worth the reward — and if it's actually possible to pack Martha Stewart's cooking prowess into a box.