The Hottest Married Sex Stories On Reddit

Keeping up a thriving sex life isn’t always easy when you're years into a partnership and dealing with the unsexy realities of life on the daily. You will likely have to put some work into it — think scheduling sex , having in-depth conversations about what you and your spouse would like your sex life to look like, and trying new things in bed. You and your partner’s libidos will go through highs and lows over time, and you will learn to work with those changes.