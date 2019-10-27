8 Pieces That Will Convince You To Shop At Marks & Spencer Right Now

If you’ve never heard of Marks & Spencer, it might be because you’ve never been to England. The British-based, worldwide retailer sells everything from high-quality food to home goods to — you guessed it — clothing. Think of it as the Target of the UK. While M&S is known for its wildly popular underwear (two pairs of them are purchased in the UK every single second, according to the brand), they also sell a variety of trend-conscious staples ranging from outerwear to dresses. Luckily for US shoppers, Marks & Spencer is available to shop stateside as well. And while it’s not quite as size-inclusive as Target, it does offer the majority of its regular collection in plus sizes as well. It also has its own Curve collection, which focuses mainly on workwear.
The brand’s newest fall/winter line is full of flowy dresses, statement coats, and warm tones of caramel and orange. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect plaid coat to transition from fall to winter or a brand new prairie dress to wear to brunch with some boots, Marks & Spencer has it all. And the best part? Odds are you won’t see every single person you know wearing the same exact pieces as you, given that Marks & Spencer is still a little bit of a hidden gem in US markets. With its decent size range (in comparison to most brands) and its variety of versatile, stylish items, this probably won’t last for long, though.
