Luxury Shoes Designed By A Podiatrist? Your Feet Will Thank You

I'm pretty sure one of the worst feelings in the world is splurging on a pair of fancy heels, only to not be able to wear them. Maybe they give your feet blisters. Maybe the heel is too high, the pitch too steep, and the straps too tight. Maybe you literally can't walk in them. Any girl who's had a special occasion knows that finding party shoes that check all the boxes (comfort, style, longevity, and versatility) is no easy feat.
Marion Parke, a podiatric surgeon, knew this feeling all too well (both personally and with her patients). So she took her medical expertise and translated it into high-end footwear. Her namesake label is crafted in the same Italian factory that produces pieces for Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu, and more. But there's something totally different about hers, and that has to do with how they're made. Though she swears they're not "doctor-approved," they are designed with a better understanding of how feet operate. Broken down into four basic parts — padded arch support, an insole that better holds the heel, medical-grade foam (she tells us that it's like adding another layer of soft tissue to the bottom of your foot), and more material near outside of the shoe — Parke's pieces focus on wearability. And believe us, they are wearable. They're also really damn chic.
Though the price points do fall toward the higher end of the spectrum, splurging on shoes we know we can wear time and time again definitely makes more sense than dishing out money on pairs that will inevitably collect dust in our closet. The silhouettes, though trend-driven, veer more towards the classic, so you're guaranteed to get more mileage out of each one — both physically and stylistically. That's something we can definitely get on board with.
Ahead, catch a glimpse of some of Parke's spring 2016 offerings, which are currently available, and be sure to check out her pre-fall collection on February 7, when it drops on Moda Operandi.
