There really is so much to love about winter. Turtlenecks! Gingerbread lattes! Ski trips! But on the flip side, it can be kind of arduous, too. Between bleak temperatures, limited daylight hours, stressful workweeks, and, well, little to no activity (let's be real, when you can barely feel your face, booking it to an early-morning Pilates class or crossing town for a girls' dinner is the last thing you want to do), it's not unusual to find yourself feeling down. But don't fret: Something as simple as switching up your beauty routine has the power to pull you out of it.
As beauty editors, we're all for using whatever downtime you have this season for self-care; order takeout, cozy up with a good read, and pamper yourself with all the awesome products the beauty world has to offer. Because, the way we see it, nothing cures a case of the winter blahs quite like a glittery face mask, some creamy coral lip color, or a whiff of a light, feminine fragrance like DAISY Marc Jacobs. Ahead, we've rounded up a slew of buys that will boost your mood in a matter of minutes. That's right, good vibes (and glowing skin, soft lips, and shiny hair), are only a click away.