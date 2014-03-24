In our minds, Mara Hoffman has become synonymous with dizzying prints and color. Lots of color, in fact. But, don't take that the wrong way — we're absolutely obsessed with the designer's fun-soaked clothes and swimwear. And, home to some of summer's most statement-making bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups, Hoffman's latest crop dials up that beach-babe attitude to the boiling point.
The steamy photo shoot, lensed by Olivia Malone and styled by Richard Ruiz, was all about "refining the collection and keeping it really body-based and sexy." Hoffman says, "We wanted the shoot to feel like it could be taking place anywhere, from Cuba to a back porch in Louisiana." Well, we're getting a totally tropical vibe, but no complaints here. Click through to ogle all of the sizzling beauty looks by TIGI Creative and Katie Wedlund and jewelry by Manon; then, get ready to dig your toes into the sand and shop the campaign.
Photo: Courtesy of Mara Hoffman.