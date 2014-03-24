Story from Shopping

Mara Hoffman Takes Beach Babe To The Next Level

Ellen Hoffman
In our minds, Mara Hoffman has become synonymous with dizzying prints and color. Lots of color, in fact. But, don't take that the wrong way — we're absolutely obsessed with the designer's fun-soaked clothes and swimwear. And, home to some of summer's most statement-making bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups, Hoffman's latest crop dials up that beach-babe attitude to the boiling point.
The steamy photo shoot, lensed by Olivia Malone and styled by Richard Ruiz, was all about "refining the collection and keeping it really body-based and sexy." Hoffman says, "We wanted the shoot to feel like it could be taking place anywhere, from Cuba to a back porch in Louisiana." Well, we're getting a totally tropical vibe, but no complaints here. Click through to ogle all of the sizzling beauty looks by TIGI Creative and Katie Wedlund and jewelry by Manon; then, get ready to dig your toes into the sand and shop the campaign.
