The steamy photo shoot, lensed by Olivia Malone and styled by Richard Ruiz, was all about "refining the collection and keeping it really body-based and sexy." Hoffman says, "We wanted the shoot to feel like it could be taking place anywhere, from Cuba to a back porch in Louisiana." Well, we're getting a totally tropical vibe, but no complaints here. Click through to ogle all of the sizzling beauty looks by TIGI Creative and Katie Wedlund and jewelry by Manon ; then, get ready to dig your toes into the sand and shop the campaign.