6 Makeup Tips That Will Seriously Improve Your Shopping Experience

If we had a dollar for all the makeup we've bought that wasn't the right match for our skin tone, we'd be pretty rich by now. Sadly, a cursory glance at the color-coded end of a lipstick, or through a foundation bottle doesn't always give the best representation of color. And while there are technologies designed to help you shade-match, like MatchMyMakeup and Sephora's Color IQ, you may want to really see and feel the product on your skin. This is where swatching comes into play.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, swatching is essentially applying a sample of product (like foundation, eyeshadow, or even eyeliner) to your skin to demonstrate its color and finish. At places like Sephora and Ulta, where tester products run rampant, this method of makeup sampling can save you a lot of time and money.
But swatching isn't always so easy — a combination of good lighting, placement, and a keen eye is essential to choosing the right hue for you. So, in an effort to totally ace our swatching game, we called upon Sephora Pro makeup artist Shawn Lumaban to share his expert tips. Check 'em out in the following slides.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, swatching is essentially applying a sample of product (like foundation, eyeshadow, or even eyeliner) to your skin to demonstrate its color and finish. At places like Sephora and Ulta, where tester products run rampant, this method of makeup sampling can save you a lot of time and money.
But swatching isn't always so easy — a combination of good lighting, placement, and a keen eye is essential to choosing the right hue for you. So, in an effort to totally ace our swatching game, we called upon Sephora Pro makeup artist Shawn Lumaban to share his expert tips. Check 'em out in the following slides.