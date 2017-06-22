Green irises may be the rarest, and Van Morrison sure loved those brown-eyed girls, but there's always been something about baby blues. The genetic mutation has been a source of envy and if you've got blue eyes, you probably already know just how fun it is to play them up.
But what's the best way to bring out the color? To answer that, we asked makeup artist Janessa Paré: "For blue eyes, the key is to focus on contrast. The initial thing to decide when you’re doing makeup for blue eyes, is do you want them to look paler, brighter, or do you just want to show off what is already there?"
Ahead, find her best tips and product recs for using light and contrast to make your gaze as piercing as possible.
