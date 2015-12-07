Today, what with all the snapping, 'gramming, Vining, and Periscoping everyone seems to be doing, we're paying a lot more attention to our makeup's performance. Sure, our oil-free, high-end foundations and blushes may do the trick, but with the rise of the selfie, nothing beats a product that's specifically formulated for the limelight. But since sifting through all of the products out there is downright overwhelming, our friends at Rank & Style reminded us of our favorite HD foundation, which recently got a pretty spectacular upgrade.
The site uses customer reviews, editors' picks, and overall buzz to figure out which products are going to work the hardest for you. (Consider its authors beauty lovers with a penchant for math.) After crunching the numbers, Rank & Style has named Make Up Forever's Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation the winner for its rave online reviews and popularity among editors.
On Sephora, user TheBearClaire wrote, "[I] love this foundation. [It's] not heavy-feeling at all and yet [it has] good medium-to-full coverage. The best thing about this line — and the reason I bought it initially — [is] the variety of shades they have to choose from. I found one that fits my skin exactly! That never happens. Ever."
Not only does this foundation win in the shade-range department, it kills it in coverage and texture, too. If you've ever tried the brand's original HD foundation, you'll be happy to know that this upgraded version has the same lightweight-yet-buildable coverage, but adds an even more natural finish to the mix. Now, we can't attest to its claims of looking invisible under 4k-lens technology, but we can say it looks damn good on- and off-camera.
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43, available at Sephora.
