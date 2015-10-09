What makes these products more innovative than your everyday base makeup? Well, the makeup has to appear flawless to both the naked eye and the most magnified camera lens — and we all know that's not an easy task. According to The Times, CoverGirl went through 43 versions of its latest foundation, taking upwards of two years before landing on the perfect balance of long-wear and shine. To ensure that the Ultra HD Foundation provided coverage while still looking completely invisible on-screen, the Make Up For Ever team conducted rigorous testing with 4K cameras and technicians.



For Make Up For Ever, the result is a product that's "a little lighter in texture, goes on smoother, and has a more skin-like finish," explains Battle. "It's neither matte nor dewy, but it truly mimics the skin texture and, therefore, is invisible to the eye." The buildable formula is both innovative and inclusive — which we love — providing about 40 shade options.



The whole idea has a bit of a gimmicky feel to it, for sure. But these companies are tapping into the needs of a selfie-loving generation and, from what we can glean, succeeding — which we can't help but applaud. As for the future, we're sure there's another wave of makeup innovation around the corner. But first, let's take a selfie.