Many multipurpose products are the kind of things you'd expect to see on infomercials or in Ikea. Think: The does-it-all hair clip that keeps bangs off your forehead and opens your mail (not joking) or this futon-style couch from the Swedish furniture store that doubles as storage and a place for guests to crash. But beauty products can be multiuse, too. In fact, nowadays most are.
Whether it's a makeup product that doubles as skin care, or beauty crayons that can be used all over the face, we swear by releases that simplify our routine into a minimalist, snooze-one-extra-time existence. So, it makes sense that Make Beauty's Lip & Cheek Stick is completely sold out right now.
This all-in-one product is not only practical (it works on the eyes, cheeks, and lips), but it's also one of those ruddy, rosy hues that flatter every skin tone with a postcoital sort of flush. But just because it's sold out on the brand site, doesn't mean we can't snag some commendable replacements until it's restocked.
Ahead, the best alternatives to Make Beauty's sold-out Lip & Cheek Stick.