The collection, inspired by global travels, shows off bold graphics and functional shapes. There's truly something for every kind of beach bum here, from flowing maxi-dresses, to fitted crop tops, to an enviable white pantsuit. Each and every piece would feel right at home on the shores of Montauk or your best friend's rooftop bash. In fact, we think we'll double up on purchases and rock our new Maiyet duds at both.