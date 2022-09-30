This Madewell x Rentrayage Collab Is Entirely Upcycled From Fabric Scraps

For several years now, Madewell has committed to becoming a more eco-conscious fashion brand. It has a denim recycling program in partnership with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green initiative, where customers can donate jeans that will then be turned into housing insulations for communities in need. It also has a resale program that launched in 2021 with thredUP. Through it, shoppers can buy secondhand (or thirdhand) Madewell pieces at more affordable prices. Madewell has also started collaborating more with designers, specifically those committed to sustainability and circularity, such as Sarah Nsikak of La Réunion, who has created collections of gorgeous patchwork styles made from leftover Madewell scraps.
Now, for its latest endeavor in responsibly made fashion, Madewell has linked up with Erin Beatty of Rentrayage, who is known for creating entirely handcrafted pieces from discarded vintage and deadstock fabrics. Given everything Beatty releases is either one of a kind or limited edition and she operates her label under a zero-waste production model, it only makes sense that this partnership came to fruition.
"We have a long history of working with brands that incorporate circularity, from the New Denim Project to Rekut and La Réunion, and now Rentrayage," says Joyce Lee, senior vice president of design at Madewell. "I am excited about this collaboration in particular because of the unique design point of view that the Rentrayage team brings. Each piece is beautifully crafted and feels both elevated and wearable."
The Madewell x Rentrayage collection marks the first of many collabs that will live under the Madewell Forever umbrella, a destination for shoppers who want to shop more responsibly rather than buy new. Madewell Forever launched in 2021 with its denim trade-in program (through the program, Madewell has already diverted over 540 tons of waste from landfills), and it will now expand to become a more robust curated vintage marketplace that will include all forthcoming sustainable designer collabs.
Similar to the La Réunion drop, Madewell x Rentrayage is a limited-edition clothing collection patch-worked from seasons-old Madewell fabric remnants. It consists of 10 core styles in a range of sizes and seven pieces that are one-of-a-kind (best of luck trying to score one of these exclusive wares). Items range from a '90s-inspired babydoll dress, a utilitarian pant with a floral flourish, and a sweatshirt with a charming, frilly collar.
"The design process is super-similar to how we design at Rentrayage. We started with Madewell's old inventory, looked at the pieces, and started to cut them up, smashing things together in unexpected ways," says Rentrayage founder Erin Beatty. "For instance, with the mashup denim shirt jacket, we used existing seams to cut into, replaced the bottom half with a puffer, and added denim pockets for continuity. The result is something so cool." As for the one-of-a-kind styles, because these were made out of Retrayage's own atelier, Beatty tells us that shoppers will be able to discover extra-special, completely unique touches.
The grungey babydoll dress of our dreams.
When clashing prints is exactly the right move.
When windowpanes meet florals meet plaid. Don't even question it.
These floral patches are blooming — on the knees, on the waistband, and on the butt pockets.
A denim workshirt that's as effortless as your everyday jeans.
Get it oversized for that slouchy, devil-may-care attitude.
This darling sweatshirt is what we imagine when a little clowncore meets a little cottagecore.
A perfect jacket for when you can't choose between a puffer and a jean jacket.
We love this reimagined military jacket, now cozied up with patches of sherpa.
A super-fresh, ruched take on the Breton stripe tee.
