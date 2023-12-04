One Stop Shop: Madewell Gifts For Everyone On Your List

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
December has somehow arrived already, and you know what that means: it's crunch time for holiday shopping. But where do you begin? Who haven't you checked off your list? What about that hard-to-shop-for friend or your picky boyfriend? Take a breather and don't stress because we found all the best fashion gifts to cart up, and they all come from Madewell. Talk about one-stop shopping!
Taking inspiration from Madewell's extensive gift guides (which also include self-gifting picks, if you're looking to treat yourself), we've compiled our favorite pieces for your most deserving giftees. And to help streamline your shopping search even further, we've selected (and sorted) Madewell gifts that are perfect for everyone, from fashion lovers and stylish guys to accessory collectors and cozy homebodies. They also include some limited-time discounted items that are part of the retailer's Holiday Gift Sale through December 7.
So read on to browse our favorite Madewell gifts if you're in need of some last-minute buys for the holidays and want to get your shopping done at one place.
Gifts For Fashion Lovers
If you yourself are a fashion lover or have a friend or family member who's a total trendsetter, Madewell has a ton of unique outerwear, festive partywear, and elevated workwear to peruse as the perfect gifts. Either go for shimmery satins and sequins or cozy corduroys and brushed wools — there's no going wrong in our opinion. Plus, check out Madewell's bestselling Harlow pants (which I adore), that are now available in sleek satin that your giftee will no doubt be obsessed with.
Gifts For Stylish Guys
We said Madewell was a one-stop shop for holiday gifting, and we meant it. If you're shopping for your boyfriend, brother, dad, or bestie, Madewell has an extensive selection (especially in its men's gift guide) for all the guys on your list. And you can bet that everything is stylish and up to the standards of the well-dressed guy in your life... or can majorly help the one who needs a little style guidance. So whether you're thinking your giftee will love a bright beanie, chunky bracelet, or fuzzy sweatshirt, you can find it all at Madewell.
Gifts For Accessory Collectors
Now, let's talk accessories! Costume jewelry and handbags are perhaps the safest bets when shopping for a fashion gift because you don't need to know your giftee's size, and well, because they can be the funky, fun cherries on top of any outfit. We're particularly loving Madewell's metallic mini bag for festive nights out and the brand's sling crossbody (which can be monogrammed!) for everyday errands. We also love the earrings from the Madewell X Aimee Song collab. But on the off-chance that you do know your giftee's shoe size, we say go for it and grab them a pair of heeled booties or Mary Janes while they're still in stock.
Gifts For Cozy Homebodies
Last but certainly not least, we present you with gifts for winter hibernators who love a cozy night in. Gift these friends matching pajama sets and luxe slippers or candle gift sets and stunning puzzles that'll elevate their holiday movie marathons. And make sure you check out Madewell's cozy half-zips, cardigans, and more that'll serve as pieces your giftee can also effortlessly wear out and about without sacrificing comfort or style. Because who doesn't want to be cozy at all times?