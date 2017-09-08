City dwellers are often one step ahead when it comes to forecasting the next big trend. They were first to school us in all things streetwear with sold-out merch tees and oversized bombers. Then they took on the downtown-blogger-girl aesthetic, sporting everything from picnic gingham and colorful mules to roomy light-wash denim. This fall, we're seeing a style shift that's heading out west. Urban gals are starting to replace their go-tos with unexpected prairie dresses, fringe-trim denim, suede outerwear, and embroidered everything. To get in on the girl-gone-west trend, swipe right to find a sampling of Western staples you can shop at Macy's, right now.