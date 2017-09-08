Story from Shopping

8 Trendy Pieces To Buy Before Anyone Else

Alison Ives
City dwellers are often one step ahead when it comes to forecasting the next big trend. They were first to school us in all things streetwear with sold-out merch tees and oversized bombers. Then they took on the downtown-blogger-girl aesthetic, sporting everything from picnic gingham and colorful mules to roomy light-wash denim. This fall, we're seeing a style shift that's heading out west. Urban gals are starting to replace their go-tos with unexpected prairie dresses, fringe-trim denim, suede outerwear, and embroidered everything. To get in on the girl-gone-west trend, swipe right to find a sampling of Western staples you can shop at Macy's, right now.
Advertisement