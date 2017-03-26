MAC Rebel is the kind of lipstick that shouldn't be a best-seller. It's unapologetically bright, with a cool (almost-metallic), pinky-purple finish. It's the lipstick the coolest girl you know wears, not every girl you know. And it certainly shouldn't suit every skin tone.
And yet, magically it does. The universally-flattering shade looks bright and pink on light skin, while veering into a deep berry on those with medium and dark skin. You can tap it on like a stain, or layer it for a bold look — and it works for pretty much any occasion.
With all its versatility, it's no wonder why women everywhere are drawn to this color — so much, in fact, that there are 20,000 Instagram images and counting tagged #macrebel. Click through to see how women all over the world are rocking this bold shade. Then let us know how you wear it in the comments below.