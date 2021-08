I Tried Lululemon’s Running Bestsellers To See If They Held Up (Literally)

Lastly, I took the brand's Swift Speed 21" Crop for a spin. Guys, let me tell you: These are my new favorite leggings of all time. I was a die-hard Align loyalist before, but you can now call me a Swiftie because I'm planning on snapping these up in every color. The fabric is not as soft and buttery as other Lulu leggings I own, but was still surprisingly comfortable. (FYI: I sized up in these and would recommend readers to do so, too.) I actually loved how dry the fabric was, since when it comes to running, sweat-wicking is my number one priority. Compared to the low-waist shorts, the high waist of these was definitely more constricting. I feared it might be an issue, but since I sized up, this was actually NBD. Still, I'm reserving these for indoor treadmill workouts, at least until the weather cools down.