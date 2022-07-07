Lululemon’s New Hike Collection Is My Official Hot Girl Walk Uniform

Whether you've always been the outdoorsy type or discovered the life-changing magic of hot girl walks during the pandemic, there's one thing that we can probably agree on: A little nature does a lot of good for the body and mind. Such is the inspiration behind Lululemon's latest drop: hiking clothes and accessories for urban jungles, remote trails, and everywhere in between.
The explosive new lineup features wildly adaptable clothing and accessories designed to inspire and enable people to live their best lives in the great outdoors. Many are made from packable and water-resistant fabrics, while others have convertible elements, such as removable sleeves and pant legs to keep you cool even when the temps aren't.
Advertisement
To celebrate the launch, I spent a few days in sunny Los Angeles to road-test the gear in Topanga State Park. For an early-morning hike, I opted for an H2T fit featuring the ultra-supportive Hike to Swim Bra (which, as the name suggests, doubles as a bathing suit top) and matching short. To complete the look, I added the Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket — aka the Swiss Army knife of performance layers. In a matter of zips, I could remove the sleeves for extra ventilation, not to mention the large front pocket can also be removed and worn as a crossbody pouch. Honestly, it's nothing short of genius design. (Also the brand's hiking socks are by no means an afterthought — the cushiony support was seriously next level.)
It goes without saying that the collection looks and feels awesome, but the true test would be seeing how it held up as I moved (and sweated) during our ascent. It didn't take long for me to zip off the sleeves of my jacket (which I stored in the pocket). As for my matching hike-to-swim moment? There was sadly no nearby lake for me to take a dip in, but the fabric kept me surprisingly dry even when my skin was glistening with perspiration. Plus, a friend of mine did wear her set to the hotel pool, which is basically the same thing, right?
As with anything Lululemon, the pieces aren't only made to get sweaty. I could easily see myself wearing the boxy, cropped jackets out and about in NYC (especially when it comes in my favorite color: black), or the structured hiking skort to walk my dog in the park. The abstract floral-print crossbody bag has become my go-to purse for quick errands and everyday wear. My boyfriend even borrowed my Grid Fleece Hiking Overshirt, worn unbuttoned with his favorite band tee underneath. Honestly, the look was fire — and a testament to the ability to mix and match pieces from the men's and women's collections.
Prices in the collection range from $28 to $198, and it offers something for every modern wanderer. Now, the only question that remains is: Where will your adventure take you this summer?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.