Lululemon Is Finally Getting Into The Sneaker Game

As with all fire Lululemon drops — and especially given the robust appetite from the Lululemon hive — we don't expect Blissfeel styles to stay in stock for long. With that in mind, we encourage those who have been dreaming of Lululemon shoes to snag a pair to do so quickly before they hit the (brutal) resale market. (Pro tip: the brand is offering a rare 30-day grace period in which customers can wear the shoes and return them for a full refund if they’re not satisfied.) Continue to watch this space as the rest of the collection rolls out later this year.