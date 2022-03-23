Lululemon Is Finally Getting Into The Sneaker Game

If you’ve ever dreamed about replicating the soft, oh-so-comfy feel of a Lululemon legging, but for your tired feet — today is your lucky day. After months of speculation, the Canadian activewear brand is officially unveiling the first drop of a fully-fleshed out athletic footwear collection. Cue the red, white, and black confetti.
Beginning today online and in select markets, you can pair your Fast and Free tights and breezy Swiftly Tech tank with Lululemon’s debut running shoe, Blissfeel — and, in the coming months, three more styles will roll out to complete a tightly edited collection of performance shoes for every occasion. There’s Chargefeel (a cross-trainer for gym workouts that will come in a low and mid-ankle profile), Strongfeel (a more supportive training shoe designed for “multi-directional movement”) and Restfeel (an elevated slide sandal for post-workout relaxation); a men’s collection is forthcoming in 2023. (Friendly reminder that while the new shoes’ sizing relies on binary terms, folks of all genders are welcome to the Lululemon sneaker party.)
On Lululemon’s very active subreddit — where buzz surrounding the brand’s footwear launch has been building for weeks — users are already proudly posting images of the runners and sharing reviews that compare the kicks to similar styles from On, Adidas, and Nike. According to the brand, Lululemon footwear has been over four years (and over a million feet) in the making, and the positive accolades are already beginning to pile up. “I haven’t really put on a shoe that feels quite like this,” said track and field athlete and Lululemon ambassador Jasmine Blocker in a video announcing the launch. “It [feels] like an extension of yourself.” On the Blissfeel page — where the trainer has already racked up a 4.7-star rating — reviewers write that the shoe offers “lots of support for very long runs”, “super comfortable and comparable to my other running shoes”, and even boasted “a little bit of bounce.”
Unlike Lululemon’s highly select drops of new colorways, Blissfeel is being rolled out in ten options — many of which will sound familiar to hardcore Lulu stans. (Water Drop, Pale Linen, and Electric Lemon are among the tried-and-true colorways that have long existed in best-selling sports bra and legging form.) All of Lululemon’s women’s shoes will be available in sizes 5-11 (including half sizes) and will range in price from $58 for the Restfeel slides to $148 for Blissfeel and the mid-height Chargefeel — pricing that’s comparable to premium runners from brands like Hoka and Allbirds.
As with all fire Lululemon drops — and especially given the robust appetite from the Lululemon hive — we don't expect Blissfeel styles to stay in stock for long. With that in mind, we encourage those who have been dreaming of Lululemon shoes to snag a pair to do so quickly before they hit the (brutal) resale market. (Pro tip: the brand is offering a rare 30-day grace period in which customers can wear the shoes and return them for a full refund if they’re not satisfied.) Continue to watch this space as the rest of the collection rolls out later this year.
