Never Suffer Through Cold Lube Again

You may wonder: Why buy a machine, when you can just get a " warming lube " that heats up on contact with skin? (Or, as I like to call it, "spicy lube" — a la Bette Midler in The Politician , who raved, "You have got to try it!!") Many "warming lubes" create their "spicy" sensation through additives, such as compounds derived from red peppers, according to Laurie Mintz, PhD, author of Becoming Cliterate and "sexpert" for LELO . "These can cause discomfort, stinging, and irritation on delicate genital skin," she says.