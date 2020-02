Plunge Head First Into Summer With These 17 Low-Back Swimsuits

The world of low-back one piece swimsuits is nearly limitless, with everyone from major designers like Fendi to fast-fashion outlets like American Eagle and Urban Outfitters throwing their hats (or maillots) in the ring. While you may not get the line-less tan you're used to, it'll all be worth it when you don't have to spend an entire spring break adjusting and re-tying your string bikini after every dip in the water.