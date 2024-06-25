LoveShackFancy Partners With Suni Lee For An Americana Collection With Cotton

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Nothing sparks our love for sporty style and an Americana aesthetic like the Olympic Games — something that LoveShackFancy understands perfectly with its new capsule collection with Cotton Incorporated and gold medalist Suni Lee.
Launching today, the new collaboration finds the vintage-inspired brand reimagining its popular feminine silhouettes with Americana-inspired prints — think: gingham, stars, cherries, and more — using ultra-soft cotton. To help bring the collection to life, LoveShackFancy has tapped U.S. gymnast Suni Lee — who won gold in 2020 and is currently competing for spot on this year’s squad ahead of the 2024 Paris Games — to lead the campaign and highlight her off-mat style.
“I was so excited when LoveShackFancy and Cotton asked me to be a part of their Americana campaign,” Lee said in a press release. “I love the fun and girly designs and the use of cotton fabrics allows me to stay comfortable on and off the mat. The styles and colors of this collection are perfect for summer celebrations!”
The resulting collection features relaxed, playful pieces such as halter-neck mini dresses, white crochet matching sets (with options for pants and shorts), tiered maxi skirts, an eyelet maxi dress, and a sleeveless dress with a large bow on the front.
“Going back to where it all began, this capsule collection is so special to me, because it's core to LoveShackFancy’s history. Cotton fabrications have been essential in creating our very first pieces and in building that ease and comfortability that makes them so timeless and wearable,” LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen added. “Creating such an inspiring campaign starring Suni Lee has been the biggest honor. Having grown up with a love and passion for gymnastics myself, I have such an admiration and respect for Suni. She’s truly the perfect, female powerhouse to represent our Americana capsule collection.”
This latest collab follows recent LoveShackFancy team ups with British heritage company Liberty Fabrics and jewelry brand Kendra Scott. LoveShackFancy’s Americana capsule is available to shop now, with prices ranging from $95 to $695.