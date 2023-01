Shop Playboy’s Long-Awaited Sex Toy Line For A Pleasure-Filled Valentine’s Day

When we think about Playboy making sex toys, it just makes sense. The brand, which has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge sexual content for decades, is now delivering buzz-worthy pleasure, and just in time for Valentine's Day. The inclusive line of 34 sex toys and wellness products, which launched this week, ranges from rabbit vibrators (obviously, how could it not?) to Kegel balls, lubricants, wands , and more — all in trendy colorways like pastels, jewel tones, and pearlescent finishes. Each toy is discretely branded with the iconic bunny ears, so you can have just as much fun trying out the toys as you can identifying the logo. The collection also includes some special highlights, such as a heated vibrator, a spinning anal plug, and (according to Playboy), a first-of-its-kind vibrator with a flapper shaft for the G-spot — and we look forward to learning what that means.To give you another jolt of satisfaction, Lovers is giving shoppers an extra-pleasurable discount, just in time for Valentine's Day shopping. Fromthrough, takeLovers purchasesincluding the entire Playboy Pleasure Sex Toy collection, with special code. Keep reading to learn more about our faves from the line and indulge in some self-love right now.