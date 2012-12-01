Louise Amstrup, despite being Danish-born, feels London through and through. Designed a bit like a feminine take on Christopher Kane-style prints, with the construction of Phoebe Philo, Amstrup's spring '13 collection seems poised to launch her over the Atlantic and into the hearts of us Yanks.
Starting with a base of clean neutrals, Amstrup adds flashes of fluorescent, metallic materials, and rich digital images of Fellini-inspired mythical creatures. With full skirts, shaped bodices, and ruffled hems and edges, Amstrup somehow makes lady-like separates feel surprisingly edgy. The woman-with-a-swan's-head printed dress is just right for a lovely lunch...if you were at the table of a really wonderful, but possibly mad individual.