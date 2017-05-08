12 Beach Must-Haves, According To L.A. Cool Girls

There's something about the first beach trip of the year that feels so deserved. After all, in the months since our last oceanside getaway — which was likely around Labor Day — we've been cooped up indoors perfecting our self-care routine with moisturizing sheet masks, online shopping binges, and the occasional meditation session (unintentionally working on a vitamin D deficiency). That being said, it's safe to say that the contents of our beach tote could use some fine-tuning.
So, to make sure we're in tip-top shape the next time we see sand IRL, we tapped three Los Angeles-based cool girls who know all about that #beachlife to supply us with their favorite no-frills essentials. From an indie songstress who swears by strapless swimwear and UGG's new summer slides to a fashion designer that opts for eccentric staples like retro sunnies and beach towels in bright hues, the 12 stylish yet practical picks ahead will have you embracing salty beach waves and freshly freckled skin in no time.