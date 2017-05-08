Beach Essentials L.A. Cool Girls Swear By

There's something about the first beach trip of the year that feels so deserved. After all, in the months since our last oceanside getaway — which was likely around Labor Day — we've been cooped up indoors perfecting our self-care routine with moisturising sheet masks, online shopping binges, and the occasional meditation session (unintentionally working on a vitamin D deficiency). That being said, it's safe to say that the contents of our beach tote could use some fine-tuning.