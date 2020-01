I’m 25 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Los Angeles

11:30 a.m. – We’re feeling full and refreshed and decide to head out for some shopping. We take a complimentary ride in the hotel’s Tesla to our first stop: MedMen . You could say we’re weed enthusiasts, so it’s only right that we begin our LA weekend with some fresh California cannabis. MedMen is recommended to us by a friend and by the hotel’s concierge, though we’re warned that the prices are higher compared to other retailers. This is my best friend’s first time in a recreational dispensary, so we spend a good amount of time just browsing and deciding on what to buy. We decide on 3.5g of a sweet-smelling Sativa (stoner’s brain so can’t recall the strain) and some RAW papers. Since my best friend owes me from accidentally breaking my cartridge on our last trip together in Cartagena, she foots the bill.