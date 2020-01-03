I’m 25 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Los Angeles

7:00 p.m. – Tonight is the night of my friend’s party, which also happens to be an all-white yacht party. What is it with black people and all-white parties?! My best friend and I take our time getting ready. She picks up the cost of the ride from downtown LA to the marina in Long Beach. Once we arrive at the marina, we meet up with several of my friends. Thankfully, they arrived early and are waiting at the front of the GA line. We skip the line and are among the first on the ship.