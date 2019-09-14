Story from Fashion

The Best Of London Fashion Week Street Style

Georgia Murray
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Fashion Week has arrived in London once again, fresh off the back of an inspiring turn in New York. Things look a little different this season, with many designers choosing to show their collections off-schedule (Ashley Williams, Shrimps and Alexachung), while the British Fashion Council is opening its doors to the general public for the first time ever, with tickets available to buy for select shows.
Once again, we'll be looking to the streets of London over the next few days for smart sartorial ideas. February was awash with neutrals (thank the Celine/Bottega effect), hair accessories, and shades of green — what can we expect this time around?
Click through to see the best dressed at London Fashion Week.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
The jury's out on twin dressing, but one thing's for sure: snakeskin is here to stay.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Who knew iridescent shimmer would pair so well with croc effect? Ballerina but make it autumnal.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold, with baby blue and silver sequins.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Pearls are still going strong this season, but mix it up with every kind of ring in your jewellery box.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Belted reflective parkas and futuristic makeup — we're into this show-goer's dystopian style.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Monochrome is the name of the game for this trio — just top it off with statement headwear.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Living for the look on the right — we'll be donning green eye shadow and clashing prints stat.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Futuristic specs, four different prints, and trousers tied at the ankles? A triple threat.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
This craftwork knit is incredible, as are the many, many clips in this model off-duty's hair outside Matty Bovan's show.
Photographed by Yossy Akinsanya
Jellyfish-inspired organza! We wish we were floating around Fashion Week in this creation.
