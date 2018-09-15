20 Instagram Accounts To Follow For All Things Beauty This LFW

Instagram is the preferred social-media format of fashion and beauty creatives, and it's not hard to imagine why: The visually-focused platform gives purveyors of popular culture a wide scope to inspire and be inspired. And, although most of what you'll find while you scroll through your feed has its own creative value, there's a handful of artists, models, and critics that become the center of focus once fashion month rolls around.
Even before the latest graphic-eyeliner trend is seen on every aspiring street-style star and their celebrity muse, it makes an appearance on the grids of these industry mavericks. Ahead, we've put together a shortlist of 20 creators to keep your eye on for the best behind-the-scenes beauty looks (and a bit of fashion and bad behavior) this London Fashion Week. Ahead, how to get inside the creative minds of the coolest "It" Brits this season...