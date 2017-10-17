While '90s nostalgia may have passed its peak, Lisa Frank's menagerie of leopards, dolphins, unicorns, kittens, and puppies will never not be rad. The brand, best remembered for school supplies that made our 7 a.m. homerooms bearable, has been making a resurgence lately in the form of everything from adult pajamas to prepaid debit cards.
Naturally, it's also made its way to your bedroom with psychedelic sheets and comforters, as well as to other home decor. "Why," you might ask, "would an adult want a neon bedroom with wild animals all over it?" We say: Why not? Embrace the craziness.
That's why we've scoured the internet to find the best Lisa Frank home decor, from the current bedroom collection at Walmart to vintage finds on Etsy. (Think: a magnetic locker mirror that would look banging on your vanity.)
There are candles, throws, and even some Halloween items ahead — so if you love the '90s as much as we do, keep reading.