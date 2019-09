Your Inner '90s Child Needs This Lisa Frank Bedding Set

Lisa Frank's psychedelic patterns have been experiencing quite the fashion revival lately. Target jumped on the bandwagon in July with a pajama collection for grown women full of unicorns, dolphins, and rainbows that made us want to go back to our sixth-grade sleepover days. And Reebok recently gave its Classic Leather sneaker a limited-edition makeover that featured Lisa Frank's signature stars, puppies, and the rest. You can even get a Lisa Frank prepaid debit card — presumably so you can spend all your hard-earned cash on more '90s nostalgia.