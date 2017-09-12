Your Inner '90s Child Needs This Lisa Frank Bedding Set

Pinch us, because we think we're in a '90s dreamland where binders have Velcro, lip glosses are Dr. Pepper-flavored, and Jordan Catalano roams free. Fortunately, it's real: You can now get your beauty sleep on bedding that is distinctly reminiscent of your favorite childhood school supplies.
It's neon, it's leopard-print, and it's glorious: The Lisa Frank bedding set is available at Walmart for $43.90 (on sale from $68.45). As part of the set, you get a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase. And that's not all. Walmart also offers Lisa Frank-branded bedding separates, like the Colorful Cat Cuddle Pillow, which is exclusive to the retailer, as well as a twin-size throw. The twin-size blanket is temporarily out of stock.
Lisa Frank's psychedelic patterns have been experiencing quite the fashion revival lately. Target jumped on the bandwagon in July with a pajama collection for grown women full of unicorns, dolphins, and rainbows that made us want to go back to our sixth-grade sleepover days. And Reebok recently gave its Classic Leather sneaker a limited-edition makeover that featured Lisa Frank's signature stars, puppies, and the rest. You can even get a Lisa Frank prepaid debit card — presumably so you can spend all your hard-earned cash on more '90s nostalgia.
