Black Women Get Fillers Too — & I Refuse To Dissolve Mine

Women regardless of their age are shamed for cosmetic surgery; older women are made to feel like they’re “cheating’’ at ageing when they get Botox or filler, even though in society they’re made to feel invisible as they age. In Vogue, Claire Cohen writes about there being a toxic pressure to “make the best” of ourselves and not “let ourselves go.” But there’s also a double standard that emerges if we’re seen to care too much (“how sad that she thinks she has to do that to herself”). For Black women, there is an additional double standard when you’re seen as cosplaying as white women who are cosplaying Black women. The shame and taboo of cosmetic surgery feel very different for Black women due to the over-policing of what we do with our faces. It’s as if we are not allowed to experiment, as if doing so means we’re turning our back on our own Blackness.