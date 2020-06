Luckily, taking a second to protect your pout is as easy as applying the right lip color — just heed Dr. Grossman's tips to be sure you're doing it right. Naturally, you know SPF 30 is best, but most lip SPFs ring in lower. "[Finding an SPF 30 or above] can be a bit tricky, as many are 15 to 20," Dr. Grossman says. Her tip? Do your best to pick something high in SPF, but know the most important factor is reapplying. "Find something that you are happy to put on frequently — like every hour or so."