Has The Pierced Fashion Trend Gone Too Far?

If you've ever tossed around the idea of a nipple piercing but never made the decision to actually go there — listen up.
By now, you've likely seen the pierced-clothing trend that emerged earlier this year, with designers like J.W. Anderson and Alexander Wang getting on board with tops, dresses, and more decorated with earrings. It was only a matter of time, then, before this look made its way beyond ready-to-wear and into the lingerie sector. And believe us when we say the results are, well, pretty hilarious.
Enter: The End Lingerie, a new indie collection of kinky and organic underpinnings that believes "environment-friendly wear can be fun and naughty." Naturally, the brand's debut offering features a style we haven't seen yet — the pierced bralette, a.k.a. the ultimate way to get a non-permanent nipple piercing. To break it down, it's a 100% organic soft-cup piece adorned with two circle barrel hoops right where your nipples would sit while you're wearing it.
Some might say this look has officially gone too far (the selection also includes pierced panties but, well, we won't go there). And though we can't say we'll be ordering this $80 bralette, with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Rihanna proudly flaunting their nipple piercings on the reg, we don't blame you if you embrace this sound solution for achieving the same effect, sans needle. Hey, at least this is one piercing you won't have to worry about hiding from your mother.
The End Circular Barbell Bralette in White, $80, available at The End.
