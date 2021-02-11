J.Lo’s Baby-Pink Manicure Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Accessory

A few weeks ago, you may have been obsessed with the sleek, timeless look of glossy jet-black fingernails. Then, cherry-red polish felt perfectly wintery, so maybe you tried that one on for size. If you're anything like us, influenced by the ebbs and flows of what's hot in nails, it can be a headache to keep up with the trends — and right now, you're probably in serious need of a polish refresh.
In these situations, a pale-pink, barely-there nail polish checks all the boxes: pretty and clean, a refreshingly muted choice that doesn't grab your attention every time you look down at your fingers — and J.Lo just wore the perfect shade that has us feeling all the romantic Valentine's Day vibes. Find her exact blush-pink polish ahead, plus some other foolproof options for your next DIY manicure.
