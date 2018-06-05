Why Mary Lambert, Nico Tortorella, & 7 Other Queer Celebs Love Being LGBTQ+

For queer and transgender kids, and those of us who used to be them, prom is often an isolating and uncomfortable experience. You're sometimes forced to go with a date you don't really want to go with or to dress in clothes that don't feel like you. So, for the adults (several LGBTQ+ celebrities included) who attended BuzzFeed's second annual queer prom last Friday, it was a chance to redo that milestone and make it super gay. They danced to the Cha Cha Slide, prom posed at the rainbow-covered photo station, and cheered as five teens were crowned on the prom court.
And throughout the night, LGBTQ+ celebs like Younger star Nico Tortorella, androgynous model Rain Dove, Rise stars Ellie Desautels and Erin Kommor, and many others mingled among the crowd. For one night at least, the line between celebrity and regular person seemed to soften, because everyone had a common goal: to celebrate themselves and the queer people around them.
In the spirit of that celebration, we asked nine LGBTQ+ celebrities who attended the prom what they love most about being queer, trans, or an LGBTQ+ ally. Read on for their answers.