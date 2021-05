Finding A Queer Therapist Can Be Hard. Here’s How The Queer Community Is Making It Easier

Not too long before I met my therapist, Adina Rudin, a single mom in New Jersey, was beginning her own mental health journey . She was going through a divorce while also coming out, and her friend, a mental health professional, offered to refer her to a therapist whenever she was ready. “I was very wary of therapy. I was not convinced that it was something that was going to work for me,” Rudin recalls. “I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to talk to someone that I don’t know from a hole in the wall about my problems, and how they're going to help me.” But one day Rudin, who is a teacher, felt like she was going to break down while at work. She found an opportunity to excuse herself, and immediately called her friend. “I walked out of the classroom and I said, ‘Okay, I think it’s time; I need to talk to someone,’” she says.