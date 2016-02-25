Hands-Down The COOLEST Wedding Venue In NYC

Ever dream of spending your wedding night wandering around a museum after hours? Sounds like a scene ripped straight out of a rom-com, but that's just what grooms Eric Ganz and Neil Jacobs did for their wedding at NYC's New Museum last August.
The two share a passion for art and modern design (Jacobs is a curator at The Road Gallery), and the 130-person event with a Jewish ceremony was minimal and sleek, while still feeling warm and inviting. Rows of ghost chairs were set up around long, family-style tables, which were decorated with elegant mini-tablescapes from interior designer Lea Frank instead of traditional centerpieces and flowers.
Perhaps the most inspiring element of all? Eric and Neil's big day took place just a few weeks after the Supreme Court’s momentous decision to legalize same-sex marriage. "The ceremony took on extra significance for us," the couple tells Refinery29. "It was deeply emotional and we found ways to include our friends and family that were very meaningful." See more pics of the moving day, ahead.
